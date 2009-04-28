Three Glass-and-Copper Pavilions Conquer the Cliffs in Australia
Hidden on a hill overlooking Pittwater Bay, Rob Brown’s design for the James-Robertson house happily opens itself (and its occupants) to all that Mother Nature can dish out.
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This story was published in Dwell’s July 2005 issue.
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