A 1950s California Ranch House Gets a Modern-Farmhouse Makeover
View Photos
Renovations + Californian Homes

A 1950s California Ranch House Gets a Modern-Farmhouse Makeover

Add to
Like
Share
By Michele Koh Morollo
This remodeled and extended ranch house in Del Mar is a modern farmhouse-meets-beach shack.

The 2,800-square-foot ranch house from the 1950s was renovated by San Francisco-based architect Nick Noyes, with interiors designed by Raili Clasen, founder of Newport Beach studio railiCAdesign.

A 1950s California Ranch House Gets a Modern-Farmhouse Makeover - Photo 1 of 17 -
Get the Renovations Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

Sited on an oversized lot, the Southern California house has an intimately scaled exterior structure that follows a clean farmhouse aesthetic. 

A 1950s California Ranch House Gets a Modern-Farmhouse Makeover - Photo 2 of 17 -

Within its sunlit interiors, Scandinavian elements and nautical colors and patterns come together to harmonize the home with its beachside locale in San Diego County.

A 1950s California Ranch House Gets a Modern-Farmhouse Makeover - Photo 3 of 17 -
Photo Categories:

The owners wanted to incorporate the house’s original ranch vibes into their new modern home. 

A 1950s California Ranch House Gets a Modern-Farmhouse Makeover - Photo 4 of 17 -

They were adamant on respecting the site and neighborhood, and didn't want the new home to be overly ornate or showy. 

A 1950s California Ranch House Gets a Modern-Farmhouse Makeover - Photo 5 of 17 -
A 1950s California Ranch House Gets a Modern-Farmhouse Makeover - Photo 6 of 17 -

"The owner's wanted to retain the ranch style of the property, but modernize it with bright-white walls and ceilings, and a Scandinavian-inspired kitchen," says Clasen, who selected a number of midcentury pieces to complement the contemporary ranch concept.

A 1950s California Ranch House Gets a Modern-Farmhouse Makeover - Photo 7 of 17 -

The remodel added about 300 square feet of space to the original structure, which allowed Noyes to create an open-plan kitchen, dining, and living area with a board-formed concrete fireplace, a mudroom, four bedrooms, and about an acre of outdoor space.

A 1950s California Ranch House Gets a Modern-Farmhouse Makeover - Photo 8 of 17 -
A 1950s California Ranch House Gets a Modern-Farmhouse Makeover - Photo 9 of 17 -

White rift-oak planks were used for the floors and the cabinets, which were custom made by H & J Cabinets.

A 1950s California Ranch House Gets a Modern-Farmhouse Makeover - Photo 10 of 17 -

The giant barn door in the dining room slides open to reveal a fully stocked bar with a black-and-white mural of a liquor truck (an image from the owner’s family business taken 50 years ago) on the back wall of the bar. 

A 1950s California Ranch House Gets a Modern-Farmhouse Makeover - Photo 11 of 17 -

Hans J. Wegner Wishbone Chairs and a Moooi Random Pendant light add a touch of retro-cool to the rustic, solid-oak dining table. 

A 1950s California Ranch House Gets a Modern-Farmhouse Makeover - Photo 12 of 17 -

Clasen used Caesarstone’s Blizzard quartz surface for the kitchen countertops, industrial faucets from Watermark Designs, wallpaper by Spoonflower in the mudroom, Ralph Lauren fabrics, and Emtek brass-door fixtures to introduce various textures and a "contemporary character with a dash of vintage."

A 1950s California Ranch House Gets a Modern-Farmhouse Makeover - Photo 13 of 17 -
A 1950s California Ranch House Gets a Modern-Farmhouse Makeover - Photo 14 of 17 -
A 1950s California Ranch House Gets a Modern-Farmhouse Makeover - Photo 15 of 17 -
A 1950s California Ranch House Gets a Modern-Farmhouse Makeover - Photo 16 of 17 -
A 1950s California Ranch House Gets a Modern-Farmhouse Makeover - Photo 17 of 17 -

Project Credits: 

- Architecture: Nick Noyes Architecture

- Builder: Del Mar Restoration 

- Interior Design: Raili Clasen 

-Landscape Design: Lisa Chestnut

- Cabinetry: H & J Cabinets