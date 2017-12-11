A 1950s California Ranch House Gets a Modern-Farmhouse Makeover

The 2,800-square-foot ranch house from the 1950s was renovated by San Francisco-based architect Nick Noyes, with interiors designed by Raili Clasen, founder of Newport Beach studio railiCAdesign.



Sited on an oversized lot, the Southern California house has an intimately scaled exterior structure that follows a clean farmhouse aesthetic.

Within its sunlit interiors, Scandinavian elements and nautical colors and patterns come together to harmonize the home with its beachside locale in San Diego County.

The owners wanted to incorporate the house’s original ranch vibes into their new modern home.



They were adamant on respecting the site and neighborhood, and didn't want the new home to be overly ornate or showy.

"The owner's wanted to retain the ranch style of the property, but modernize it with bright-white walls and ceilings, and a Scandinavian-inspired kitchen," says Clasen, who selected a number of midcentury pieces to complement the contemporary ranch concept.

The remodel added about 300 square feet of space to the original structure, which allowed Noyes to create an open-plan kitchen, dining, and living area with a board-formed concrete fireplace, a mudroom, four bedrooms, and about an acre of outdoor space.

White rift-oak planks were used for the floors and the cabinets, which were custom made by H & J Cabinets.



The giant barn door in the dining room slides open to reveal a fully stocked bar with a black-and-white mural of a liquor truck (an image from the owner’s family business taken 50 years ago) on the back wall of the bar.



Hans J. Wegner Wishbone Chairs and a Moooi Random Pendant light add a touch of retro-cool to the rustic, solid-oak dining table.