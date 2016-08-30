This Wisconsin Hotel Suite Conjures the Best of Summer Camp—Hold the Bug Spray
As summertime slips away, it's tempting to try to eke out one last taste of the season. Visitors to the Graduate Hotel Madison in the Wisconsin capital will be able to keep the campfire vibes alive all year long with a family-friendly new suite designed in collaboration with Camp Wandawega and children's brand Land of Nod.
The idea for the custom room comes from Camp Wandawega's line for Land of Nod, which celebrates the whimsical vintage aesthetic of the retreat. A former Prohibition speakeasy once called "a disgrace to the great state of Wisconsin," Wandawega has come a long way over the years—the 91-year-old camp site is now a boutique lakeside getaway celebrating the simple pleasures of the great outdoors.
Meant to reference the "quaint essence" of the city, the project looks back to midcentury Americana with plenty of references to scouting and camping culture strewn throughout the space.
Those details are key to the success of the playful design, says Camp Wandawega's Tereasa Surratt. "When the Graduate team invited us to partner, we jumped at the chance to tell our story in the Madison space. Their design team loves details as much as we do at Camp, so it was a blast telling our story through artifacts and decor."
Should you find yourself in Madison longing to relive past summers, head to the Graduate. Just make sure to call dibs on the top bunk first—and leave the bug spray at home.
The Graduate Madison is located at 601 Langdon Street, Madison, Wisconsin.