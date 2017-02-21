10 Inspiring Houses

Via designboom, photo by Pezo von Ellrichshausen.

The Nida House by Pezo von Ellrichshausen starts with a small floor at the bottom and gradually increases size at each level of the five-story home. Located in Chile, the structure is made from reinforced concrete and wood native to the region. 2. Fit for an Artist

Via New York Magazine, photo by Annie Schlechter.

Art and architecture is a worthy combo. Designed by RAAD Studio for artist Clarina Bezzola in New York, this updated apartment didn't sacrifice form or function. The curvaceous wall in the living is an imaginative reinterpretation of a cozy nook. 3. This House Will Make You Miss the Beach

Via Dezeen, photo by Jim Stephenson.

Local materials were taken very seriously when ABIR Architects built this home along the shore of an English town. Using pebbles from the beach, the firm built gabion walls to make the home appear as if it is emerging out of the landscape. 4. Inspired by a Modern Classic

Via ArchDaily, photo by ©Atelier Wong.

Inspired by the Lovell Heath House by Richard Neutra in California, Atelier Wong designed this 850-square-foot home in Austin, Texas. The energy-efficient home is surrounded by native plants and is located near a trail by Lady Bird Lake for hiking and biking. 5. Parental Control

Via Architizer, photo by VIO WAKOLBINGER ASTEN 4481.

Instead of becoming empty nestlers, one couple kept everything in the family when they gave their children their old home and built a new one nearby. bogenfeld Architektur used prefabricated walls and a large overhang to withstand the natural elements for a simple yet spacious abode. 6. A Small and Sophisticated Polycarbonate Cabin

Via Inhabitat, photo by Juan Durán Sierralta.

Luxury doesn't always have to be expensive. This tiny polycarbonate-clad cabin in Chile by architect Alejandro Soffia is bright and airy. Soffia worked with a local carpenter and materials from the area to construct the small dwelling. 7. Cooking on the Coast

Via Contemporist, photo by Marius Rua.

We can only imagine the dinner parties hosted by this chef in his Norwegian cabin. Designed facing the sea, the small home by Asante Architecture & Design is covered in wood inside and out. A light palette on the interior nicely contrasts with the dark tones on the exterior.

8. Green Details

Via Alliance Green Builders.

From solar panels to walls made from recycled materials, Alliance Green Builders constructed this home to be sustainable in the San Diego desert. Designed to handle wind and wild fires, triple-glazed doors and windows were installed for their ability to perform in severe weather.

9. The Rental With a Personal Touch

Via Curbed and The Design Files, photo by Annette O’Brien.

It's hard not to be inspired by this impressive rental. Full of their own furniture and furnishings, designers Poppy Lane and Scott Gibson filled this Melbourne home with color and texture.



10. A Little Color Goes a Long Way

Via The Modern House.