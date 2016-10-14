A High-Altitude Cabin, Renovated Farmhouse, and Mobile Prefab Round Out This Week's 10 Best Homes

Via Architizer, photo by Filip Dujardin

Atelier Tom Vanhee embraced the old with the new when the studio built a contemporary addition to an existing farmhouse in Belgium. The new structure complements the older brick building with a fresh wood facade. The double-height ceilings make the home more spacious and the zinc roof unifies the two styles together.



2. The Mobile Home That's Not on Wheels

Via Inhabitat, photo by Kodasema



If you're a constant traveler, then Estonian company Kodasema has the mobile home option for you. The prefabricated prototype can be assembled together in just a few hours and thanks to its small footprint, solar panels on the roof generate more than enough energy to go off the grid.

3. Discover Modern Master Irving Gill

Via Curbed, image courtesy of Irving J. Gill Foundation



The Walter L. Dodge House built in 1916 by architect Irving Gill is just one example of the architect being ahead of his time. A new symposium in San Diego on October 20th, 2016 will explore the works, life, and impact of Gill. Looking back at his time spent with the Chicago School and his practice in Southern California during the early 20th century, architect James Guthrie will lead the conversation about Gill and his contributions to the modern movement.

4. Privacy Above the Trees

Via designboom, photo by Takumi Ota

Japanese architecture firm frontoffice reimagined the concept of privacy when it completed a new home with a rooftop that floats above their neighbors. The home might be hidden on the lower levels, but wide windows and doors bring in natural light while maintaining their seclusion from the rest of the neighborhood. 5. Mountain Living

Via ArchDaily, photo by Anze Cokl

AO took on the challenge and improved the concept of this alpine dwelling in the Julian Alps of Slovenia from the original design created by mountaineer Karol Koreini in 1936. Inspired by the shape of the first cabin, the firm's new design features compact furniture and more durable materials. Koreini's structure has since been donated to a museum.

6. Just Another Night at Sir Richard Rodger's House

Via The Architect's Newspaper, courtesy Richard Bryant / Arcaid.co.uk

The Harvard Graduate School of Design (GSD) launched the Richard Rodgers Fellowship this week. The program is inspired by the architect's multifaceted approach to design and welcomes professionals and scholars to further their architectural research at the Wimbledon residence in London. The residency program is currently open and will take six fellows for three-month terms.

7. The Host With the Most

Via Contemporist, photo by Jack Lovel

Bryant Alsop Architects recently completed this Port Phillip Bay home for a couple and their dog in Melbourne, Australia. The first floor's open plan is optimal for entertaining and cooking.



8. Playful Pixelation

Via Dezeen, photo by Pedro Pegenaute

Ceramic tiles camouflage this home in Barcelona by PMMT. A steel-wire lattice wraps around the entire residence while the main surfaces are finished in chestnut. The screen shades the outdoor space and provides privacy.

9. The Whimsical Apartment of Tove Jansson

Via Diesgno, photo by Antti Ahtiluoto

Diesgno provided a rare glimpse into the Helsinki apartment of illustrator and writer Tove Jansson. The Moomins creator's home is as equally colorful as her work. Jansson lived in the apartment for 57 years and filled it up with books, personal treasures, and sculptures made by her father.

10. The Interior Designer With the Epic Plant Collection

Via The Design Files, photo by Lucy Feagins