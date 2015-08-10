Among the highlights in the Yugodom collection is a 1956 chair Lupina (Shell) chair from Niko Kralj, one of the few Yugoslavian designers of the era to receive international attention—including a spot in the MoMA collection in New York. But the project isn't just about turning a spotlight to Belgrade's design superstars. "The concept of Yugodom is not purely focused on aesthetics; it's dedicated to ordinary people," says Milakovic. "They are the ones who made it all in factories, lived with it in their homes, took care of it, and saved it all until today."