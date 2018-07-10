A Historic Apartment in Rome Is Treated to a Dramatic New Look
By Michele Koh Morollo
Carefully selected colors and textures add subtle Italian luxury to this contemporary home in Rome.

Studio Strato has recently renovated the top floor of an iconic Roman-style building, transforming it into a texturally interesting and atmospheric home for a growing family with two young children. 

At 1,615 square feet, the space features a beautifully dramatic color palette. By carefully selecting the finishes and details, and weaving luxurious materials like marble and brass elements into their design concept, the local firm has created an abode that marries classical aesthetics with relaxed, contemporary elegance. Scroll ahead for a fascinating peek inside.

With dark blue walls and ceilings, the chromatic dining area is a striking contrast to the light-colored living area, which has pale chestnut flooring on French-inspired white walls. 

An open layout seamlessly connects the living lounge to the dining area.

The bedroom door is painted the same dark color as the walls, making it almost imperceptible.

At the corner between the dining room and the kitchen is a small outdoor terrace with floor-to-ceiling glass doors that bring plenty of sunlight into the home.

Crittall-style windows encase the sleek and modern kitchen. In this room, deep veined marble has been used for the counters and backsplash. 

A narrow hallway leads to the bedroom. As you can see, the movement from light colors to dark creates a bold, dramatic aesthetic.

A large window brings in an ample amount of natural light into the bedroom.

Both the walls of the hallway leading to the master bedroom and the two bathrooms are covered in a Fornasetti wallpaper that features dreamy cloud graphics. 

A closer look at the Fornasetti wallpaper in the bedroom.

Cheerful, upbeat colors have been chosen for the kids’ bedroom and bathroom.

The two bathrooms feature gorgeous Carrara marble wall tiles.

Project Credits:

Architecture and design: Studio Strato

