A Historic Apartment in Rome Is Treated to a Dramatic New Look
Studio Strato has recently renovated the top floor of an iconic Roman-style building, transforming it into a texturally interesting and atmospheric home for a growing family with two young children.
At 1,615 square feet, the space features a beautifully dramatic color palette. By carefully selecting the finishes and details, and weaving luxurious materials like marble and brass elements into their design concept, the local firm has created an abode that marries classical aesthetics with relaxed, contemporary elegance. Scroll ahead for a fascinating peek inside.
Project Credits:
Architecture and design: Studio Strato
