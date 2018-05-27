A Tent-Shaped Home in the Netherlands Crouches Between Natural Dunes

The eye-catching structure is located on a site that boasts over 200 summer homes nestled among rolling dunes. New local building regulations forbade new houses from being built in the area, and existing properties from having fences.



A concrete basement, where the bedrooms are located, is sunk beneath two dunes.

A large family approached Amsterdam practice Borren Staalenhoef Architecten for help with the renovation of their Vlieland holiday property, which was built in the 1970s.

A dining table and bench accommodate the large family that occupies the summer home.

In order to meet the new regulations, the best option was to demolish the property and rebuild it to create a more spacious and efficient home that better connects with its surroundings.

The abode's high roof was inspired by the De Waard Albatross tent.

Located on the top of a sand dune, the house is dominated by a high roof that was inspired by the De Waard Albatross tent, a popular pyramidal camping tent designed by Dutch tent makers De Waard in 1961.

A covered porch on the ground floor

The triangulated, beveled roof structre is constructed like an upside-down ship hull with 3.15-inch laminated pinewood slats.

A study desk built into the glass walls on the ground floor provides a workspace with views.

A basement, ground level, and attic make up the home's three floors. To maintain a sense of privacy without resorting to a fence, the concrete basement, where the bedrooms are located, is sunk beneath the dunes, with a covered entrance portico that leads out to the landscape.

Under the roof are a basement, ground level, and attic. The basement level holds the bedrooms and uses the natural dunes as a privacy screen.

When looked at from the ground level, the basement is completed hidden.

An attic bedroom

A prefabricated wooden framework was built and mounted on top of the concrete base within two days, serving as the skeleton for the ground and attic levels.

The porch is easily accessible from the living lounge.

The ground floor—where the communal areas like the living lounge, kitchen, and covered terrace are located—are fitted on all sides with glass to maximize views.

Bunk beds and built-in storage in the attic

Viewed from the outside, the attic floor, which holds additional bedrooms and bathrooms, is also completely hidden.

A cheerful, blue, tiled bathroom

This attic level is suspended within the roof with the steel framework of the central staircase as its main means of support.