Sleek, Modern Loft Apartments For Sale in a Heritage Neighborhood of London

Sited in the heart of the Barnsbury Conservation Area in the middle of a row of Georgian houses, the apartments of Barnsbury Square Lofts are currently selling through The Modern House.

Designed by London-born, San Francisco-based architect Mark Dziewulski, the apartment complex at 16 Barnsbury Square includes 10 light-filled and stylish loft units with large windows and high-quality interiors—a few of which are on the market for $2.32 to $3.71 million.

The client's brief called for the apartments to provide "an outstanding example of modern architectural design" that would be furnished to the highest standards using the best materials.

With a built-in area of approximately 2,605 square feet, Apartment 6—the three-bedroom, three-bathroom ground-floor unit that's listed for $3.65 million—successfully meets the standards and attention to detail the client requested.

It features balconies, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a large living/dining area with an open and uplifting feel.