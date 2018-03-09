A Renovated Harry Gesner–Designed Midcentury in L.A. Wants $9.4M

A renovated post-and-beam residence designed by renowned architect Harry Gesner has hit the Los Angeles real estate market, asking $9,377,550. Set atop a hill in the Brentwood neighborhood, 12345 Deerbrook Lane is a five-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath midcentury gem that has been updated and remodeled by award-winning firm Griffin Enright .

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

Self-taught architect Harry Gesner is best known for his visionary style and whimsical structures that capture the essence of Southern California. (The iconic Sandcastle was first imagined when he proposed to his wife, promising her a house on the beach in Malibu.) With its streamlined profile and clean, geometric lines, however, this 4,800-square-foot home built in 1958 stems from more classic midcentury roots—featuring sleek glass walls, clerestory windows, a sunken living room, a floating staircase, and incredible views from Getty to Catalina.