A Renovated Harry Gesner–Designed Midcentury in L.A. Wants $9.4M
View Photos
Renovations + Midcentury Homes

A Renovated Harry Gesner–Designed Midcentury in L.A. Wants $9.4M

By Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
Designed by visionary architect Harry Gesner and updated by Griffin Enright, this breezy post-and-beam residence boasts upscale amenities.

A renovated post-and-beam residence designed by renowned architect Harry Gesner has hit the Los Angeles real estate market, asking $9,377,550. Set atop a hill in the Brentwood neighborhood, 12345 Deerbrook Lane is a five-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath midcentury gem that has been updated and remodeled by award-winning firm Griffin Enright.

The facade offers a classic, streamlined midcentury profile. The property has been fully updated and is a Full Creston smart home.&nbsp;

Self-taught architect Harry Gesner is best known for his visionary style and whimsical structures that capture the essence of Southern California. (The iconic Sandcastle was first imagined when he proposed to his wife, promising her a house on the beach in Malibu.) With its streamlined profile and clean, geometric lines, however, this 4,800-square-foot home built in 1958 stems from more classic midcentury roots—featuring sleek glass walls, clerestory windows, a sunken living room, a floating staircase, and incredible views from Getty to Catalina.

The back of the house features impressive outdoor spaces and a living roof succulent garden.&nbsp;

The bright and airy living room is a visual study of vertical and horizontal forms and features a stunning redwood ceiling.

The dining area overlooks the sunken living room and benefits from natural light.&nbsp;

The updated open kitchen features state-of-the-art appliances from Sub Zero and Wolf, and Caesarstone countertops.&nbsp;

The den opens up to the pool area, enabling Southern California indoor/outdoor living.&nbsp;

The master bedroom on the upper level features hardwood floors and redwood ceilings, and opens to a terrace.&nbsp;

The second bedroom also has outdoor access with Fleetwood sliding doors.&nbsp;

The patio and pool area take advantage of clement Californian weather.

A view of the pool from the terrace.&nbsp;

A shaded lounging area by the pool.&nbsp;

The cantilevered Managris wood roof deck also features an&nbsp;Ecosmart fireplace and built-in heaters.

Inspiring views are offered at every angle.&nbsp;

The inpiring views reach all the way out to the ocean.&nbsp;

The exterior rear view.

12345 Deerbrook Lane is now on the market for $9,377,550, see the full listing here

