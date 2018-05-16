Try Dwell+ For FREE
An Airy, Historic Home in Sweden Is Listed For Less Than $700K
Renovations + Real Estate

An Airy, Historic Home in Sweden Is Listed For Less Than $700K

By Michele Koh Morollo
If you've ever dreamed of moving to Sweden, this newly renovated home could be your golden ticket.

Situated at the southeastern tip of Sweden in the municipality of Tomelilla, two historic barns have recently been transformed into a contemporary, minimalist abode. Featuring over 4,000 square feet of lofty living space, this four-bedroom home boasts bright, airy vibes, along with lots of modern amenities. 

Now, it is being listed on the market for approximately $688,915. Scroll ahead for a peek inside this remarkable conversion.

The barns—officially known now as Tunby 3209—were originally built in 1901. 

The home is sited on a flat expanse of farmland. When the current owner, Jonathan Andersson, first purchased the property, he hired a team of carpenters, plumbers, and electricians, and spent 14 months renovating. He and his team excavated around two feet of ground under the home and laid down drainage materials, cellular plastic, reinforcement, and a floor-heating hose before filling the areas with concrete.

For the roof, Andersson opted for tiles and plates made of galvanized steel sheets.

The 4,198-square-foot home features rustic wooden beams that pay homage to the heritage of the buildings. These are set across the soaring 22-foot high ceilings. 

Poured concrete floors and crisp, white plastered walls have been used to give the interiors a bright and fresh look.  

The kitchen and dining area have been designed as a single, open-plan space. This area now has a large antique table, Hans Wegner Y-chairs, and Danish-designed furniture. 

Clerestory windows and skylights have also been added to the roof and façade to bring more light into the cavernous interiors.

In the bedroom, Mantis lamps by Bernard Schottlander, along with a Snow bureau by Swedish designers Thomas Sandell and Jonas Bohlin, add to the stylish, minimalist atmosphere.

The interiors consist of a large living room and kitchen, along with seven other rooms, four of which are designated as bedrooms. Here is a closer look at one of the bathrooms.

Set over two levels, the converted barn has been fitted with gray-framed windows that look out to the lush fields outside.   

The property is now available for sale through agent Lovisa Björnberg via Fastighetsbyrån for approximately $688,915.  

There is a large, open patio on the exterior that is perfect for entertaining.

The patio features plenty of space, and includes a pool and fire pit.

Know of a home for sale or rent that should be featured on Dwell.com? Drop us a line at community@dwell.com.

