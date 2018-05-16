View 13 Photos
An Airy, Historic Home in Sweden Is Listed For Less Than $700K
By Michele Koh Morollo –
If you've ever dreamed of moving to Sweden, this newly renovated home could be your golden ticket.
Situated at the southeastern tip of Sweden in the municipality of Tomelilla, two historic barns have recently been transformed into a contemporary, minimalist abode. Featuring over 4,000 square feet of lofty living space, this four-bedroom home boasts bright, airy vibes, along with lots of modern amenities.
Now, it is being listed on the market for approximately $688,915. Scroll ahead for a peek inside this remarkable conversion.
The property is now available for sale through agent Lovisa Björnberg via Fastighetsbyrån for approximately $688,915.
