Old-World Charm Mixes With Bohemian Style in This New Boutique Hotel
Dubbed "the presiding grande dame of West Coast interior design" by The New Yorker, interior designer and author Kelly Wearstler has worked her magic yet again with the San Francisco Proper, a luxury hotel by Proper Hotels & Residences.
The local firm Hornberger + Worstell recently repurposed the iconic building, transforming it into a 131-room boutique hotel.
"I conjured an extensive backstory for the hotel. "You’re in this cool bohemian woman’s home, and it’s like a series of living rooms," Wearstler explains. "This woman lives there with a black cat called Charmaine, who hangs out on the rooftop, and you are just lingering in her eclectic, artful salon—perhaps waiting for her."
Aesthetics from various eras influenced the design, which harmonizes contemporary sensibilities with old-world charm.
Wearstler combined custom furniture, fabrics, lighting, and wallcoverings with vintage pieces from Paris, Milan, and San Francisco to weave history into the stylish and colorful modern spaces.
"Placing four patterns together in a single room was a way to modernize these classic papers, and give depth and dimension to each guest room," Wearstler adds. "The mix of textures and natural materials complement the patina of the original building, while also infusing a touch of modern wit and comfort."
Project Credits:
Architecture: Hornberger + Worstell
Interior design: Kelly Wearstler
