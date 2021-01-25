Vote for the 2021 Dwell Design Awards
Reconnect With Nature at This Revamped Rainforest Retreat

Mim Design remodels the 15-year-old RLC Residence to create an atmosphere conducive to rest and relaxation.
On the Sunshine Coast of Queensland, Australia, the Melbourne–based design studio Mim Design has recently refurbished a coastal holiday rental known as the RLC Residence in the tranquil resort area of Noosa.

Located near a national park and white sand beaches in the quaint area of Little Cove, this 6,997-square-foot retreat features four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

On one side of the home is a boardwalk that runs alongside verdant tropical plants. This boardwalk takes residence from the interior of the house, and goes out to the rainforest.

The designers have added a bright, light-filled extension to the 15-year-old house to make it more commodious, as well as to improve the flow of sunlight through the interiors.

The original floor plan of the RLC Residence did not provide a strong connection to the rainforest or the ocean. Therefore, the Mim Design team have reconfigured the space so that each room has been transformed into a sanctuary surrounded by nature. 

Turning to the lush green rainforest surroundings for inspiration, the team has updated the interiors with smoked oak floors and soft, neutral colors to better highlight the property's unique setting.

A spacious balcony has been added to the residence.

Here is a look at the new kitchen with a glass backsplash that frames views of the forest.

A peek at the glass-encased shower stall.

This reading nook offers a calm environment to rest and relax.

The exterior has wrapped in a black cladding with gray render. Large expanses of glazing create a strong visual connection to the forest outdoors.

Other additions to the three-level property include a basement rumpus room, an ensuite on the top floor, and a balcony extension. 

New black-framed windows capture the views of the palm trees' long branches.

Subway tiles have been laid in a vertical pattern in the bathroom to echo the height of the palm trees just outside this area.  

"This is our fourth project with this client and we’ve been able to create something special for the inhabitants and their visitors, immersing them in the feeling of living within a rainforest," says Mim Design’s principal Miriam Fanning. 

The floor plan of the ground level.

The floor plan of the first level.

Ready to pack your bags? The RLC Residence is now available for vacation rentals through Noosa Luxury Holidays.  

TravelVacation Homes
