Reconnect With Nature at This Revamped Rainforest Retreat
Mim Design remodels the 15-year-old RLC Residence to create an atmosphere conducive to rest and relaxation.
Text by
On the Sunshine Coast of Queensland, Australia, the Melbourne–based design studio Mim Design has recently refurbished a coastal holiday rental known as the RLC Residence in the tranquil resort area of Noosa.
Ready to pack your bags? The RLC Residence is now available for vacation rentals through Noosa Luxury Holidays.
Published
Last Updated
TopicsTravelVacation Homes
