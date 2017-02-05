This Retreat in the Cascades is a Bold Take on the Modern Cabin

When the owners of this home first broke ground in 2009, they envisioned a place to retreat into the wild. The land is tucked away in Marblemount, Washington, about a two-hour drive from Seattle, and overlooks a lush canopy that stretches to the Cascade Mountains. For years, nothing obstructed the view but a frame that one owner, a cabinetmaker, had built with others. But eventually, in 2014, architect David Coleman completed the long-awaited property. "I wanted to claim a small piece of the wild site, rather than create a sprawling complex," he said. His namesake architecture firm created a joint 890-square-foot cabin and 1,000-square-foot studio where an abundance of windows and a series of open spaces maximize the natural setting.

