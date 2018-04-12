A New Prefab Hotel in Uruguay Seems to Melt Into the Landscape
Nestled in the rugged mountains of Maldonado in Eastern Uruguay—equidistant from Punta del Este, José Ignacio, and Pueblo Garzón—the new Sacromonte Landscape Hotel is comprised of a winery, a farm-to-table restaurant, and 13 prefabricated cabins camouflaged in the spectacular environment. The resort is open and will be fully operational by September 2018—springtime in the Southern Hemisphere.
Designed by the Montevideo–based MAPA Architects, four of these landscape cabins have already been installed on-site, their rectilinear forms almost disappearing into their natural surroundings, thanks to the use of smoky, one-way mirrored facades.
The structures were prefabricated in a factory in metropolitan Montevideo in just under 10 weeks before being transported to the site. The project employed sustainable building techniques—in addition to the use of prefab technology, the architects employed low-E glass, living roofs, and an eco-friendly wastewater treatment system to make Sacromonte a much greener venture.
The modular, metal structures are a blend of steel and light steel framing. A one-way mirror covers each cabin with an almost magical glaze. In sharp contrast, the rear facades of the cabins are constructed on-site with locally sourced timber trunks, as are the platforms supporting the modules, which have been carefully constructed using local stones.
Cabins at the Sacromonte Landscape Hotel start from $700 per night.
