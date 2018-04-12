A New Prefab Hotel in Uruguay Seems to Melt Into the Landscape

Nestled in the rugged mountains of Maldonado in Eastern Uruguay—equidistant from Punta del Este, José Ignacio, and Pueblo Garzón—the new Sacromonte Landscape Hotel is comprised of a winery, a farm-to-table restaurant, and 13 prefabricated cabins camouflaged in the spectacular environment. The resort is open and will be fully operational by September 2018—springtime in the Southern Hemisphere.

Designed by the Montevideo–based MAPA Architects, four of these landscape cabins have already been installed on-site, their rectilinear forms almost disappearing into their natural surroundings, thanks to the use of smoky, one-way mirrored facades.