This Post-and-Beam in Pasadena Offers Classic California Living For $2M
Real Estate + Californian Homes

By Jenny Xie / Photos by Carothers Photo
Built in 1971, this well-maintained home features expansive windows, ample outdoor space, and tasteful updates suited for the modern lifestyle.

The San Gabriel Mountains provide a dramatic backdrop of rolling green peaks for this post-and-beam construction designed by architect Thomas A. Dismukes. The four-bedroom, two-bath residence offers a secluded refuge in the city of Pasadena, California, boasting both natural and city views. A hedged drive leads to a motor court and entrance, which spills into an open-plan living room, dining room, and kitchen. All throughout, clerestory windows and floor-to-ceiling glass allow light to pour into the home and open up to the surrounding vistas. 

Promoting an indoor/outdoor lifestyle, a pool and garden area looks to the mountains to the north, while a generous southern deck stretches toward the city. The property has been thoughtfully restored and features a new kitchen by architect Barbara Bestor, a master wing with ensuite bathroom, and a guest wing with three bedrooms or offices.

Take a tour through this 2,460-square-foot abode, which is being offered at $2,059,000.

1615 Hastings Ranch Drive in Pasadena, California, is offered at $2,059,000 through Deasy/Penner.

