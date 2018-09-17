This Post-and-Beam in Pasadena Offers Classic California Living For $2M

The San Gabriel Mountains provide a dramatic backdrop of rolling green peaks for this post-and-beam construction designed by architect Thomas A. Dismukes. The four-bedroom, two-bath residence offers a secluded refuge in the city of Pasadena, California, boasting both natural and city views. A hedged drive leads to a motor court and entrance, which spills into an open-plan living room, dining room, and kitchen. All throughout, clerestory windows and floor-to-ceiling glass allow light to pour into the home and open up to the surrounding vistas.

Promoting an indoor/outdoor lifestyle, a pool and garden area looks to the mountains to the north, while a generous southern deck stretches toward the city. The property has been thoughtfully restored and features a new kitchen by architect Barbara Bestor, a master wing with ensuite bathroom, and a guest wing with three bedrooms or offices.

Take a tour through this 2,460-square-foot abode, which is being offered at $2,059,000.