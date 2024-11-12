Missy Wilkinson and Philip Stalcup share their home with a rotating cast of characters, including Elise (Philip’s longtime partner), Elise’s boyfriend, and various friends. A non-cookie-cutter family called for non-cookie-cutter designs, but they were mindful of maintaining a local New Orleans influence on their vibrant home. "You have a modern house alongside traditional neighbors, but when you look at the street, it sits well together," explains Aya Maceda of Alao, the firm that designed the building.