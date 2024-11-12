A man and woman walk on approach glass atrium of pink home with saltbox roof in New Orleans, Louisiana, designed by Ata Maceda of Alao.

This Polychrome New Orleans Home Expands the Notion of “Family” Living

Missy Wilkinson and Philip Stalcup share their home with a rotating cast of characters, including Elise (Philip’s longtime partner), Elise’s boyfriend, and various friends. A non-cookie-cutter family called for non-cookie-cutter designs, but they were mindful of maintaining a local New Orleans influence on their vibrant home. "You have a modern house alongside traditional neighbors, but when you look at the street, it sits well together," explains Aya Maceda of Alao, the firm that designed the building.

