Vote for the 2020 Dwell Design Awards
Main living room of The Boar Shoat by Imbue Design.

This Off-Grid Retreat in Idaho Floats in a Sea of Rolling Hills7/22

The freestanding hearth serves multiple functions—it’s a fireplace, a privacy screen to the master bedroom, an entry closet, and an art piece. “The cantilevered structure is meticulously clad in raw industrial, hot-rolled steel sheets,” says architect Hunter Gundersen. “There is no glass, so the fire is open on all three sides. Like ballet, it looks easy and effortless, but in reality it’s a labor of painstaking love.” The gas burner and steel substructure was fabricated and installed by yNot construction, and the metal cladding artwork was crafted by Parker Cook Design.

Photo Categories: Living Room, Concrete Floors, Sofa, Gas Burning Fireplace, Recessed Lighting, Ceiling Lighting, Coffee Tables
Save