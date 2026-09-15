Forget Gatekeeping, Annie Meyers-Shyer’s “This Oak House” Shares Every Single Source for Her Home

When I was working as a personal assistant, one of the first tasks I was assigned was assisting my boss with the completion of her home renovation. Running around Tribeca for paint samples, supervising contractors as they installed custom storage solutions, and managing lighting deliveries, I often became overwhelmed by the various microdetails that would complicate what seemed like straightforward decisions. As a less-than-amateur when it came to design and home renovation, it taught me a lot that I knew would be useful for my own future (hopefully!) as a homeowner, mostly that I should avoid a major renovation at all costs. Maybe I would have been less surprised by the millions of small details if I’d had Annie Meyers-Shyer’s new book, This Oak House, back then. Part personal narrative and part how-to guide, This Oak House provides exhaustive detail about her experience renovating her family home, a "country colonial-style five-bedroom" house inherited from her mother-in-law. When Meyers-Shyer was looking for a new home for herself, her husband, and their two sons, it was not in her plans to take on a deep renovation of an old home. But she saw major potential in the home and approached its renovation with zeal.

In the book, readers can see architect Brian Covington’s drawing specifying the spacing for the front door hardware placement, read Meyers-Shyer’s list of auction search terms that help her find antiques and artwork, and find out how she calculates the appropriate distance between lights in a hallway.

In the book, Meyers-Shyer describes the home as "a dream," and it’s a dream that hundreds of thousands of people have lived vicariously through her Instagram, which shares a name with her recently published book. What began as a "journal" for her friends and family back in NYC to follow her journey in Los Angeles became, within a few months, a renovation travelogue with 11,000 devotees following along. Sure, many of these people were undoubtedly first attracted by Meyers-Shyer’s lineage (her mother, filmmaker Nancy Meyers, is the unofficial godmother of the Coastal Grandma aesthetic). Still, that in itself wouldn’t be enough to keep everyone’s attention. What made the account so appealing was her particular kind of openness about home design. While it’s not uncommon for homeowners to share their home transformation process, it’s not often that they invite their audience to discuss all the nitty-gritty details: what to do with the space between eaves in her children's bedrooms, if wood flooring made sense for a bathroom, whether a particular room should be painted light or dark. Many of her followers enthusiastically engaged with Meyers-Shyer in the comments, and she commented back, as she often still does. Even more appealing was her receptiveness to taking feedback and suggestions from them, a decision that made the experience feel like "a collaboration with her followers," as Nancy Meyers notes in her foreword to the book.

The dining room mood board (left) includes a stripe fabric by Rose Tarlow for the curtains and a jute rug from Lawrence of LaBrea. The garden mood board (right) includes a Great Plains fabric for the ottomans and limestone pavers from Eco Outdoor.

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She maintains this anti-gatekeeping offensive in the book as well. This Oak House is divided into two sections, aptly titled House and Home. "House" is technical and no nonsense, with Meyers-Shyer accounting for every possible decision, right down to determining the placement of outlets according to one’s furniture plan. "Home" is more intimate and personal, though no less detailed and instructive. Alongside mood boards of fabric swatches and design sketches, she includes family recipes for hot fudge and menus for hosting lunch and dinner parties. But Meyers-Shyer goes beyond easy inspiration and advice—she teaches her readers how to communicate their design ideas, too. Not only does she explain terms like "RCP" (reflected ceiling plan) and "paint schedule," she also shares each of hers, walking readers through all of the minutiae. Consider her description of her lighting choices early in the book: "[M]y favorite type of over-head nondecorative ceiling light is a monopoint—a single light fixture using a track-style head, mounted to a ceiling without a track system. I would opt for monopoints over any type of can light (a recessed light installed in the ceiling). Monopoints all day, every day!" As you can tell, she doesn’t dumb anything down for her readers—instead she helps them speak the same language as the design professionals they may encounter during a renovation.

Meyers-Shyer’s advice extends beyond aesthetics and into practical details, like custom drawer organizers and outlet placement.

But can This Oak House offer anything to those who don’t have a home renovation on the horizon? Certainly—there’s plenty of appeal in the aspirational nature of Meyers-Shyer’s book. Beyond her highbrow taste, the time and resources she had to really see her vision come to life is a fantasy that many readers will want to indulge in. They may only have two days to decide their paint schedule or a few hours to frantically compile a mood board, but they can luxuriate in Meyers-Shyer’s confession that she took about six weeks to land on her paint selections (and even then she ended up repainting her den twice).

The ceiling in the home’s den, which Meyers-Shyer refers to as "the snug," was repainted twice. After trying white, then one shade lighter than the wall color, Meyers-Shyer settled on painting it the same color as the walls, Farrow & Ball’s Stony Ground.

Most people’s home improvement experience is probably not going to look anything like the one Meyers-Shyer so painstakingly details in This Oak House. It certainly wasn’t mine as a stressed out assistant, losing sleep over decisions that weren’t really mine to make. But even then, there was great satisfaction in seeing the final results. It wasn’t my home at the end of the day, but getting it right felt personal to me. Readers of This Oak House are likely to experience the same level of overinvestment and gratification, though hopefully in a more relaxing manner. Buy the book

This Oak House by Annie Meyers-Shyer Bookshop From Annie Meyers-Shyer, the celebrated creator of @ThisOakHouse, this thoughtful and thoroughly instructive guide to home renovation and interior design is the culmination of a years-long project to create a home. Shop