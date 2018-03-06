A Peek Inside Brooklyn's Latest Co-Working Space Dedicated to Women

When Audrey Gelman and Lauren Kassan joined forces to develop The Wing in New York in 2016, they had one mission in mind: "to create space for women to advance their pursuits and build community together." Now, just two years later, the dynamic duo have launched their third "home base for women on their way. " This time, the space takes place in a renovated factory overlooking the East River in Brooklyn, New York.

The space has stunning views of the Manhattan skyline.

"Expanding to Brooklyn was a no-brainer for The Wing," says Gelman. "A third of The Wing's current members call Brooklyn home, and it is consistently one of the most requested locations."



The double-height lending library anchors a corner of the open-plan room. The book collection was curated with Strand Bookstore and includes 2,000 volumes from women authors.

The newest location was designed by architect Alda Ly and interior designer Chiara de Rege; the same team behind the first two Wing locations in Manhattan.

The heart of the space is the sunken velvet couch and conversation pit.

The designers preserved the industrial character of the building by restoring the substantial columns and exposed beams, while also infusing the area with the Wing's signature style.

Secret doors in the bookcases conceal soundproof phone booths.

A palette of pale oak flooring and pink poured concrete offset the vibrant furnishings upholstered in a rainbow of colors, including indigo, emerald green, apricot, blush pink, and burgundy.

A glass-topped coffee table with colorful terrazzo legs is a playful contrast to a couch with curved sides.

The key to the design was ensuring the variety of furniture arrangements were conducive to the wide range of activities that take place in the workspace. Whether club members need somewhere to meet up with colleagues, work privately, or simply lounge, they can do it all here thanks to the ample space and cozy clusters of seating.

A pink granite table provides a central meeting spot.

The artwork throughout the space was curated by Lolita Cros and the Brooklyn–based gallery Picture Room, and features over 100 works by 26 female artists.



A look at a meeting room swathed in pink. The matching Beetle chairs were designed by GamFratesi.

Club amenities include everything from a cafe and bar that serve food from women-owned businesses, to podcast-recording rooms and phone booths. A meditation room is also available, as well as a lending library. Although you must be a member to gain access to the amenities, there is a reception area and retail space on the ground floor that's open to the public, and includes affordable artwork for sale from local female artists.



An up-close view at the detail of the wallpaper drawn with portraits of famous female leaders.

Another seating area houses curvy crescent booths and pedestal tables.

A beauty room is also available for members to use.