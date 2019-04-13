This New Old House
Dwell Magazine

This New Old House

Add to
Like
Share
By Zahid Sardar / Photos by Jason Larkin
Danish design impresario Jens Martin Skibsted works with architect Jürgen Mayer H to update a Norwegian-style, 19th-century home with an idiosyncratic point of view.

With its idyllic vistas and abundant greenways, a lakeside hamlet just a half-hour drive north of Copenhagen seems farther from the heart of the city than it is. Which is precisely why, one weekend three years ago, Jens Martin Skibsted, a founder of Danish brands KiBiSi and Biomega, and his wife, Naomi, a fashion entrepreneur from Zimbabwe, decided to purchase a waterfront retreat there.  

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more.

Try Dwell+ for Free

Already a subscriber? Sign In

Introducing Dwell+

Learn More

Exclusive Home Tours

Unlock premium stories only available to subscribers.

Visit the best modern homes in the world with video tours, original photography, and more.

The Dwell Archive

Dig into years of Dwell magazine.

Browse by date or issue on any device, and check out our curated rotation of favorite stories.

Sourcebook

The definitive list of products and professionals.

Explore our essential resource for finding everyone—from designers to brands—featured in Dwell.