This New Jewelry Showroom Celebrates 'Made in L.A.' From Top to Bottom

To create her first DTLA showroom, she turned to Mimi Jung and Brian Hurewitz of the local studio Early Work. She was attracted to their experience in creating unique, custom spatial identities for retail, hospitality, and corporate clients. They started with Lee’s empty 850-square-foot loft and began the process of planning out a space that would allow her to showcase her locally-crafted work and to be able to invite people in for private appointments.



The length of the space originally housed a built-in kitchen, which the team had to figure out how to get around without changing or adding anything structurally. After they spent time watching Lee interact with her customers, they figured out a way to set up a free-flowing space that would enhance the brand experience. To do this, they divided the loft into four connected sections—a showroom space, lounge, private office, and a custom appointment area. They also designed bespoke furniture, displays, lighting, and decorative elements, all of which were fabricated in L.A.

Take a tour through the showroom below, and check out the Everyday Carry that we did with Jung and Hurewitz here.