A Contemporary Home Cascades Down the Hillside in Vancouver
A Contemporary Home Cascades Down the Hillside in Vancouver

By Anna Squier / Published by Dwell
Astounding mountain and harbor views in Central Vancouver direct the remodel of this 1970s dwelling.

The Arbutus Ridge House is a contemporary remodel inspired by the original personality of the home—a structure which cascades down multiple levels, with impressive views at every step. 

Upon entry, the cascading form of the home is minimized. In view, is a board-formed concrete wall and a south-facing garden, with harbor views in the background.

Having the desire to preserve the historic uniqueness of the original design, the clients brought in Burgers Architecture to update the abode and improve upon its potential. While the massing of the property was impressive, it lacked natural light, fluid spaces, and thermal comfort. 

As you can see, the home follows the slope of the land. Geometric punched window openings draw in plentiful daylight.

By integrating multiple skylights and replacing staircases with an open-tread solution, the architects have beautifully transformed the interiors into a bright, airy space.

A quiet reflecting pond lies directly outside the master suite. The exterior siding passes onto the interior, creating a seamless connection between the two spaces.

To further increase the connection to the surroundings, exterior spaces have been added adjacent to the main living spaces throughout the five levels of the home. 

The main living area extends onto an outdoor terrace, complete with a fireplace and heaters. A fire pit and private terrace are steps down off the study on the lowest floor. 

The main living space extends onto a trellis-covered outdoor terrace. Complete with a fireplace and mountain views, it is an idyllic space to reconnect with nature.

Upon entry is a picturesque courtyard garden, and off the master suite is a reflecting pond with a fountain to provide ample relaxation.

In the main living space, brightly colored furnishings—including an iconic womb chair and a sofa from Ligne Roset—create a playful interior space for lounging. A laminated glass floor allows light to pass further between the various levels.

On the exterior, dark gray siding with glass openings protrude a modern form. The concrete walls provide a textured contrast to the sleek cladding.

The kitchen and dining space are centrally located at the heart of the home. An island becomes the perfect location for work, play, homework, and eating, with views of the living spaces below.

The bright white interior strikingly contrasts to the dark exterior facade. Whitened bamboo floors continue the neutral, white scheme found within the home, while dark-gray lacquer millwork aligns with the contemporary design of the remodel. 

In the master bath, a geometric mirror hangs from the ceiling above, providing continuous views to the hills and sky beyond.

Project Credits:

Architect of Record: Cedric Burgers / Burgers Architecture

Builder / General Contractor: Cedric Burgers Developments

Structural Engineer: CA Boom / Eric Steffensen

Landscape Design company: Bloomingfields / Brian Pomfret

Lighting Design: Burgers Architecture

Interior Design: Burgers Architecture

Cabinetry Design / Installation: Soma / David Rootman

