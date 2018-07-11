A Contemporary Home Cascades Down the Hillside in Vancouver

The Arbutus Ridge House is a contemporary remodel inspired by the original personality of the home —a structure which cascades down multiple levels, with impressive views at every step.

Upon entry, the cascading form of the home is minimized. In view, is a board-formed concrete wall and a south-facing garden, with harbor views in the background.

Having the desire to preserve the historic uniqueness of the original design, the clients brought in Burgers Architecture to update the abode and improve upon its potential. While the massing of the property was impressive, it lacked natural light, fluid spaces, and thermal comfort.

As you can see, the home follows the slope of the land. Geometric punched window openings draw in plentiful daylight.

By integrating multiple skylights and replacing staircases with an open-tread solution, the architects have beautifully transformed the interiors into a bright, airy space.

A quiet reflecting pond lies directly outside the master suite. The exterior siding passes onto the interior, creating a seamless connection between the two spaces.

To further increase the connection to the surroundings, exterior spaces have been added adjacent to the main living spaces throughout the five levels of the home.

The main living area extends onto an outdoor terrace, complete with a fireplace and heaters. A fire pit and private terrace are steps down off the study on the lowest floor.