A Contemporary Home Cascades Down the Hillside in Vancouver

The Arbutus Ridge House is a contemporary remodel inspired by the original personality of the home—a structure which cascades down multiple levels, with impressive views at every step.
Having the desire to preserve the historic uniqueness of the original design, the clients brought in Burgers Architecture to update the abode and improve upon its potential. While the massing of the property was impressive, it lacked natural light, fluid spaces, and thermal comfort.
By integrating multiple skylights and replacing staircases with an open-tread solution, the architects have beautifully transformed the interiors into a bright, airy space.
To further increase the connection to the surroundings, exterior spaces have been added adjacent to the main living spaces throughout the five levels of the home.
The main living area extends onto an outdoor terrace, complete with a fireplace and heaters. A fire pit and private terrace are steps down off the study on the lowest floor.
Upon entry is a picturesque courtyard garden, and off the master suite is a reflecting pond with a fountain to provide ample relaxation.
On the exterior, dark gray siding with glass openings protrude a modern form. The concrete walls provide a textured contrast to the sleek cladding.
The bright white interior strikingly contrasts to the dark exterior facade. Whitened bamboo floors continue the neutral, white scheme found within the home, while dark-gray lacquer millwork aligns with the contemporary design of the remodel.
Project Credits:
Architect of Record: Cedric Burgers / Burgers Architecture
Builder / General Contractor: Cedric Burgers Developments
Structural Engineer: CA Boom / Eric Steffensen
Landscape Design company: Bloomingfields / Brian Pomfret
Lighting Design: Burgers Architecture
Interior Design: Burgers Architecture
Cabinetry Design / Installation: Soma / David Rootman
