Tour a Creative Workspace in Madrid For Photoshoots and Events

Located at 18 Carolinas Street in Madrid, Spain, this new 4,843-square-foot co-working space was designed by Sara Uriarte of Cordero Atelier, who now runs it in collaboration with photographers Nerea López and María De Miguel of Antártica. They offer it up to people looking for a big, open space for photoshoots, castings, events, conferences, exhibits, workshops, and more. They even offer a full range of production services.

Espacio Nueva Carolina features velvet daybeds with iridescent, zinc-plated bases, brass sculptures, a terrazzo kitchen, rattan furnishings, and tons of houseplants.





The pink velvet daybeds and tropical greenery add to the classic elegance of the light-filled, industrial interiors.







Brass sculptural elements are echoed throughout the space.

The color palette and Art Deco elements are inspired by 1950s Miami.



"The space tries to reinterpret the design through sophisticated planning that gives rise to a strong visual impact. We want it to be a source of inspiration for private clients, photographers, and designers," explains Sara Uriarte of Cordero Atelier.

The photography studio benefits from a substantial skylight. In fact, the entire space enjoys an abundance of natural light.

Classic furnishings and details designed by Cordero Atelier coexist in the dressing room, which embodies the glamour of the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel.







A Gubi Beetle chair with a tropical print makes a statement in a room filled with rattan and greenery.









The kitchen feels decidedly modern with a brass range hood and Marmoreal tile, which is Max Lamb's interpretation of terrazzo that he created for Dzek.







