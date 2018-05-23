A Futuristic Abode in Australia Draws Inspiration From Star Wars

After being inspired from the sleek and powerful binoculars used by Luke Skywalker in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, perspective took high priority when Austin Maynard Architects designed a 3,337-square-foot residence in Newcastle, Australia. To meet the homeowners' requests, the Victoria, Australia–based firm created the home with vistas and transparency in mind. Because the lot overlooks both the Tasman Sea and Newcastle city skyline, they wanted to maximize views from multiple areas throughout the property.

Lush landscaping softens the steep driveway that leads to the garage at the base of the house.

The architects achieved this through deliberate window placement and by embracing transparent materials such as fiberglass, which was used in constructing the airy front balcony. As a result, ocean views can now be seen from almost every space, including the home's rear shower.

The top floor of the home is propped on three large steel supports that resembles paperclips.

With perspective as the main priority, the architects also were careful not to obstruct neighbors’ views of the waterfront as well.



A transparent balcony allows unobstructed views of the sea and Newcastle's city skyline.

The contemporary residence embraces the property’s unique topography, working with the steep hill that slopes down towards the street. To further optimize eye-catching views, it was situated on three terraced levels.

The home's sci-fi structure seems to hover over the landscape.

The architects were able to work with the property's steep topography by creating three distinct levels for the home.

The garage is located at the foot of the property, along with an entry path snaking through an adjacent garden. An elevator leads from the garage to the various levels of the home, and is concealed within the kitchen cabinetry on the third floor.

In the bright and airy kitchen, top-of-the-line appliances include a Miele integrated refrigerator, a Liebherr freezer unit, and a concealed Qasair Condari Westmore rangehood. The Salinas System Kitchen island was designed by Patricia Urquiola for Boffi.

Propped on three steel forms and a recycled brick base colored in graffiti, the property's main living area consists of a large, white steel box that houses the open-concept kitchen, along with living and dining areas.



Sleek cabinetry extends from the kitchen to the dining room for extra storage.

In the living room, the Bend Sofa was designed by Patricia Urquiola for B&B Italia. Cementa Smoke Matt floor tiles were sourced from Surface Gallery.

The master suite and study are located at the back of the house, and the floor below has two additional bedrooms and a bathroom. The transparent fiberglass floor of the balcony welcomes in light to better illuminate the bedrooms on the ground floor.

Lush landscaping designed by Octopus Garden Design extends from the front yard through a terraced side garden into the backyard.