A Futuristic Abode in Australia Draws Inspiration From Star Wars

When tapped to create a contemporary home with clean lines, ample light, and a view, Austin Maynard Architects find inspiration in the macrobinoculars from Star Wars.
After being inspired from the sleek and powerful binoculars used by Luke Skywalker in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, perspective took high priority when Austin Maynard Architects designed a 3,337-square-foot residence in Newcastle, Australia.
To meet the homeowners' requests, the Victoria, Australia–based firm created the home with vistas and transparency in mind. Because the lot overlooks both the Tasman Sea and Newcastle city skyline, they wanted to maximize views from multiple areas throughout the property.
The architects achieved this through deliberate window placement and by embracing transparent materials such as fiberglass, which was used in constructing the airy front balcony. As a result, ocean views can now be seen from almost every space, including the home's rear shower.
With perspective as the main priority, the architects also were careful not to obstruct neighbors’ views of the waterfront as well.
The contemporary residence embraces the property’s unique topography, working with the steep hill that slopes down towards the street. To further optimize eye-catching views, it was situated on three terraced levels.
The garage is located at the foot of the property, along with an entry path snaking through an adjacent garden. An elevator leads from the garage to the various levels of the home, and is concealed within the kitchen cabinetry on the third floor.
Propped on three steel forms and a recycled brick base colored in graffiti, the property's main living area consists of a large, white steel box that houses the open-concept kitchen, along with living and dining areas.
The master suite and study are located at the back of the house, and the floor below has two additional bedrooms and a bathroom. The transparent fiberglass floor of the balcony welcomes in light to better illuminate the bedrooms on the ground floor.
