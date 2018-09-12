A Midcentury California Ranch by Cliff May Is Listed For $720K
Marked by timeless charm and simplicity, this California ranch house, designed by the prolific midcentury architect Cliff May, has hit the market in Tustin and comes with its original structure largely intact.
Built in 1954, this stylish three-bedroom, two-bath home boasts all the hallmarks of indoor-outdoor living with walls of glass, an open floor plan, and an abundance of space for entertaining.
As with all of Cliff May’s prefab homes, this constant connection with the outdoors gives the L-shaped house a surprisingly spacious feel that belies its 1,235-square-foot size. Moreover, its four usable outdoor spaces—including a lagoon-style pool area—offer ample space for entertaining.
"This particular home is one that I lived in for over 10 years," says Stephen Meade, a real estate broker at The Better Living Socal Group with a penchant for Cliff May properties. "I remember buying it back in 2005 when nobody wanted it—despite a red-hot housing market, it had sat on the market 60 days.
"I initially bought it because I thought it was a cool-looking house…what I didn’t realize at the time was that the ‘Cliff May magic’ wasn’t just the aesthetics…it was the way the house lived."
While the home has had major sub-systems upgrades—including a new electrical panel, tankless water, and HVAC—the structure of home has been kept largely intact.
"There is only a very thin line between the inside and outside. And in an era when most homes had tiny, closed-off rooms, Cliff May homes were built to be wide open and for guests to meander and mingle," continues Meade.
"The signature Cliff May courtyard becomes an extension of the living room. Despite its diminutive 1,235-square-foot size, this home can accommodate parties with 30, 40, or even 50 people."
1502 Garland Ave, Tustin, CA is now being listed by The Better Living Socal Group's Stephen Meade and Kelly Laule for $720,000. See the full listing here.
