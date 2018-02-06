Snag This Midcentury Gem by Marcel Breuer That's Listed For $999K

Marcel Breuer was a Bauhaus-educated architect and designer, known for his iconic tubular steel furniture and buildings such as the Brutalist Met Breuer in New York (formerly the Whitney Building). Built in 1951, this midcentury gem by the modernist master has just hit the market for $999,000—a significant drop in price from its previous listing of $1,600,000 last year.

The two-story, 2,900-square-foot home sits on over five landscaped acres in Orange, Connecticut. The exterior consists of orange and gray stone masonry contrasted with timber siding. A partially covered, stone-paved entrance leads to a stone patio that includes a covered entrance and terrace. The property boasts gardens, gingko trees, and even a tennis court.

The interiors of the boxy residence feature five bedrooms, three full updated bathrooms, an updated kitchen, and a spacious living room and great room with wraparound glass walls overlooking the nature-filled surroundings. Midcentury touches such as an open fireplace, vast expanses of glass, exposed brick, and wood ceilings are evident throughout.

The living room features cypress ceilings, an open brick fireplace, and expansive glazing.

Classic midcentury touches such as floor-to-ceiling windows and a material palette of wood, glass, and stone characterize the 1951 residence.

A skylight provides even more natural light to the central stairwell.

The kitchen has been updated.

A sitting area overlooks the interior courtyard.

One of the bright bedrooms

An updated bathroom



The current owner's sculpture collection dots the property.

The boxy exterior is clad in a mix of stone and wood.