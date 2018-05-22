Try Dwell+ For FREE
Own a Sleek Midcentury Abode by Iconic Architect Eliot Noyes For $2.75M
Midcentury Homes + Real Estate

By Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
The New Canaan, Connecticut, property boasts an impressive architectural pedigree and a classic emphasis on indoor/outdoor living.

On the market for the first time since being built in 1956, this luminous midcentury home designed by Eliot Noyes of the Harvard Five is now listed through Houlihan Lawrence for $2,750,000.

Located in the modernist enclave of New Canaan, Connecticut, where the architects of the Harvard Five settled, this 3,692-square-foot home is set on 4.66 private acres. Boasting five bedrooms and five bathrooms, the bright home enjoys ample natural lighting thanks to expansive walls of glass. The abode comes with a swimming pool and a stunning guesthouse that is reminiscent of Philip Johnson's Glass House. Scroll through for a peek at this architecturally significant property. 

The rectilinear, modernist home features expansive glazing and blurs the lines between the indoors and outdoors.

The living room features floor-to-ceiling windows and opens to a patio. 

Sunlight streams in through skylights and glass walls, allowing the homeowners to feel connected to the setting.

The skylights brighten the long corridor and highlight the homeowner's art collection. 

White walls and ample natural light create a vast sense of space. 

Exterior views of the home. 

The detached guesthouse is reminiscent of Philip Johnson's iconic Glass House.

The backside of the guesthouse. 

The property has a sleek, low profile.

90 Lambert Road, New Canaan, Connecticut is now being listed by Houlihan Lawrence for $2,750,000. See the full listing here

