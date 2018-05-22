Own a Sleek Midcentury Abode by Iconic Architect Eliot Noyes For $2.75M

On the market for the first time since being built in 1956, this luminous midcentury home designed by Eliot Noyes of the Harvard Five is now listed through Houlihan Lawrence for $2,750,000.

Located in the modernist enclave of New Canaan, Connecticut, where the architects of the Harvard Five settled, this 3,692-square-foot home is set on 4.66 private acres. Boasting five bedrooms and five bathrooms, the bright home enjoys ample natural lighting thanks to expansive walls of glass. The abode comes with a swimming pool and a stunning guesthouse that is reminiscent of Philip Johnson's Glass House. Scroll through for a peek at this architecturally significant property.