An Updated Historic Loft in Manhattan Is Listed For $4.5M

Real Estate

By Michele Koh Morollo
Housed within an iconic pre-war building in SoHo, this airy abode is packed with history and design.

Recently renovated by SoHo–based design firm Gachot Studios, this stunning pre-war loft features two bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and 2,500 square feet of beautiful living space. With expansive windows, high ceilings, and a wide floor plan, this spacious abode is now on the market for $4,500,000. Scroll ahead to take a peek inside.

The kitchen includes a bar area with a wine cooler, two refrigerators, a fumed mirror backsplash, multiple pantries, and numerous modern appliances. 

In the living area, six large windows on the west-facing wall look out toward the streets of SoHo.

The apartment has rift-cut white oak floors, as well as floor-to-ceiling white oak millwork in the living lounge and dining area.

The original cast-iron supporting columns have been painted black to provide a striking contrast to the warm wood.

The kitchen features a Calacatta honed marble counter and backsplash, as well as an island with a black granite countertop.

To the south of the "great room" is a spacious master bedroom with a king-size bed.

The master bedroom has enough space to accommodate a home office, library, and lounge.

Slabs of Nero Marquina marble cover the walls of the master bathroom.

The master bathroom features a custom-designed vanity with bronze legs, a walk-in steam shower, multiple storage cabinets, and oil-rubbed bronze fixtures by Lefroy Brooks.

The master bedroom also includes a large walk-in closet that is clad in the same oak millwork as the living room. 

To the north of the "great room" is a second bedroom, which has a wall of closets and drawers clad in oak millwork.

This bright bedroom has a monochromatic bathroom with a spacious walk-in shower that is covered in sleek subway tiles.  

