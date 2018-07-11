An Updated Historic Loft in Manhattan Is Listed For $4.5M
By Michele Koh Morollo
Housed within an iconic pre-war building in SoHo, this airy abode is packed with history and design.
Recently renovated by SoHo–based design firm Gachot Studios, this stunning pre-war loft features two bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and 2,500 square feet of beautiful living space. With expansive windows, high ceilings, and a wide floor plan, this spacious abode is now on the market for $4,500,000. Scroll ahead to take a peek inside.
