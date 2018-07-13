Own This Spacious Spanish Revival Home in L.A. For $2.95M
Real Estate + Californian Homes

Own This Spacious Spanish Revival Home in L.A. For $2.95M

By Michele Koh Morollo
View 13 Photos
Sitting on a massive double lot, this revamped 1920s abode is the largest estate in L.A.'s Carthay Circle.

Originally built in 1923, this extraordinary 3,129-square-foot home has been beautifully restored and features four bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, as well as a pool and guest house. Tucked behind an expansive wall, the magnificent estate offers an abundance of privacy and sits on a peaceful double lot with over 16,000 square feet. 

Known as the Grand Dame of Carthay Circle, this historic residence is now being listed for $2,950,000. Scroll ahead for a peek inside.

The spacious home is centrally located near the LACMA and The Petersen Automotive Museum, and is only a short walk from the boutique shops and restaurants at The Grove. 

The historic property is a majestic sight in the coveted neighborhood of Carthay Circle.

The residence is hidden behind an expansive wall, offering its owner plenty of privacy.

Beautiful french doors in the main living areas open out to the pool and lush gardens surrounding the abode.

The commodious living room features soaring ceilings that are over 12 feet high.

The formal dining room is perfect for gathering and entertaining.

On the main floor, the kitchen is connected to a private bedroom and bathroom, making this an ideal space for guest quarters.

There is also a guest house near the pool that has a bedroom, bathroom, and private garden. 

L.A. firm Definite Space Design refurbished all the existing wood details, but ensured that the original character of the home was kept intact. 

"The house was artfully staged by Craft Home, paying respect both to its existing historic character and contemporary sensibilities. The team at Craft employs an organic and eclectic style befitting the charm of an early 20th-century Spanish Revival residence, while weaving in today’s freshest and most current aesthetics," says Mikka Johnson of Century 21.

The result is a rich, textured look that brightens up each space and highlights the property’s charming features.

The interiors are all bright and airy, and the glass doors allow plenty of natural light to pour in.

The art deco tiles in the bathrooms upstairs, as well as the original oak flooring and antique fixtures throughout the house, have all been carefully restored. 

6298 Warner Drive is currently being listed for $2,950,000 by Mikka Johnson of Century 21. See the full listing here

Know of a home for sale or rent that should be featured on Dwell.com? Drop us a line at community@dwell.com. 

Stay Here in L.A.

Save

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.