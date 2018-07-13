Own This Spacious Spanish Revival Home in L.A. For $2.95M

Originally built in 1923, this extraordinary 3,129-square-foot home has been beautifully restored and features four bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, as well as a pool and guest house. Tucked behind an expansive wall, the magnificent estate offers an abundance of privacy and sits on a peaceful double lot with over 16,000 square feet.

Known as the Grand Dame of Carthay Circle, this historic residence is now being listed for $2,950,000. Scroll ahead for a peek inside.