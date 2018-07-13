Own This Spacious Spanish Revival Home in L.A. For $2.95M
Originally built in 1923, this extraordinary 3,129-square-foot home has been beautifully restored and features four bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, as well as a pool and guest house. Tucked behind an expansive wall, the magnificent estate offers an abundance of privacy and sits on a peaceful double lot with over 16,000 square feet.
Known as the Grand Dame of Carthay Circle, this historic residence is now being listed for $2,950,000. Scroll ahead for a peek inside.
L.A. firm Definite Space Design refurbished all the existing wood details, but ensured that the original character of the home was kept intact.
6298 Warner Drive is currently being listed for $2,950,000 by Mikka Johnson of Century 21. See the full listing here.
