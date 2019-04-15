This Kitchen Is as Cozy as Your Favorite Coffee Shop and That's Exactly the Idea
This Kitchen Is as Cozy as Your Favorite Coffee Shop and That's Exactly the Idea

By Ian Aitch / Photos by Julian Broad
When their house was in need of a pick-me-up, a London couple turned to the designer of their favorite coffee shop for an industrial-strength renovation.

The relentless rise of the coffeehouse is often credited to the status of these caffeine-pushing hangouts as homes away from home. The softness of the sofas and the strength of the wi-fi draw customers to these public living rooms as much as the availability of almond milk flat whites. In London, Jamie and Becky Norton flipped this concept on its head by taking the design features of their favorite cafes as inspiration for their home. ("I am a little bit obsessed with coffee," Jamie confesses.)

