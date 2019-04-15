This Kitchen Is as Cozy as Your Favorite Coffee Shop and That's Exactly the Idea

The relentless rise of the coffeehouse is often credited to the status of these caffeine-pushing hangouts as homes away from home. The softness of the sofas and the strength of the wi-fi draw customers to these public living rooms as much as the availability of almond milk flat whites. In London, Jamie and Becky Norton flipped this concept on its head by taking the design features of their favorite cafes as inspiration for their home. ("I am a little bit obsessed with coffee," Jamie confesses.)