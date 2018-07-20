A London Penthouse Is Flooded With Dreamy Shades of Blue
Eryk Ulanowski of local firm Studio Ulanowski has transformed a 1,450-square-foot penthouse into a gorgeous modern apartment for a jewelry designer who splits her time between London and Hong Kong.
For the remodel, the owner requested the two-story space to feature three bedrooms with attached baths, multi-functional common areas, as well as an plenty of bespoke furniture and storage.
"The challenging part of the project was the lengthy research and development of all the be bespoke items. But with a great team and lots of determination, the project turned out beautifully," says Ulanowski.
With extraordinary features such as a blue anodized staircase and neon glass art sculptures by an award-winning artist, the home now oozes style and sophistication.
To get this new look, Ulanowski completely redesigned the floor plan, and wove industrial-chic elements into the decor concept. The original walls in the main living area were removed, and the dining room and kitchen were merged into one large, open space.
In total, construction costs—including all finished, fitted, and loose furniture—came in at just under $873,500.
Project Credits:
Architecture, lighting, interior and cabinetry design: Studio Ulanowski
Builder and cabinet maker: Bhuva Construction
Staircase: Joe Waller Fabrications
Bespoke furniture items: The New Craftsmen
