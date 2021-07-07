Designed by Hiroshima–based architectural firm Suppose Design Office, House in Takaya is a modern take on the traditional Japanese concept of a doma. Meaning "a dirt place" in Japanese, a doma is an area of hard, compacted dirt that extends the entrance in a traditional Japanese home, melding indoors and outdoors.

Created as a single-family residence on a corner plot in an established residential neighborhood in the suburb of Higashi-Hiroshima, this modern home is arranged around a dirt floor—a unique interpretation of the traditional convention and one that the architects hope to be both a functional and flexible feature for the homeowners. Scroll ahead for a peek inside this very unconventional home.