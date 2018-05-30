This Whimsical Home in Japan Encourages Play and Exploration
By Michele Koh Morollo –
Exposed wooden trusses and polycarbonate walls are just some of the features of this playful, Kobe residence.
In Kobe, Japan, looking out towards Mount Rokko, the playfully designed Hat House by local studio Fumiaso Architect & Associates features diagonal internal walls that capture sunlight entering from the south. Exposed timber trusses, arched thresholds, an imaginative interior alley and courtyard, greenery, and tansu staircases work together to create a dwelling that's cheerful and full of whimsy.
Project Credits:
Architecture: Fumiaso Architects & Associates
Builder: Oogaki Ringyou
Structural engineering: S3 Associates Inc.
Landscape design: Ietani Shokkei Kenkyusho
Photographer: Shigeo Ogawa
