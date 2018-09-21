View Photos
Before & After: An Old Japanese Farmhouse Gets a Modern Facelift
Add to
Like
Share
By Michele Koh Morollo –
Once tied to a rice plantation, the renovated Shimotoyama House in Japan becomes a bright family home thanks to ALTS Design Office.
Outside the Japanese city of Ritto in the central Shiga Prefecture, a 53-year-old rice plantation farmhouse was renovated to carefully balance old and new. Koka–based ALTS Design Office was careful to preserve the original interior and exterior heritage elements of the existing building as they worked to open up, brighten, and modernize the home.
Before
After
Shop the Look
By weaving together traditional, Japanese-style rooms in more modern configurations, Mizumoto created a home that exudes plenty of historical charm while suiting the needs of a modern family.
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
See a sample