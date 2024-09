"It was really important to us that it not feel like a brand new house that just plopped down in this old neighborhood," says architect Beth DeBaker of Scott Simpson Design + Build. Taking cues from older stucco homes in the area, they settled on a Tudor-inspired design with a twin gable roof. "I'm very drawn to Tudor homes, so we knew we wanted to have a modern Tudor style for our home," says homeowner Carly Zuba.