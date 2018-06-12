Try Dwell+ For FREE
This Historic, Secluded Midcentury Home is on the Market for $1.2M
Real Estate

By Jensen Power
Previously owned by notable bibliophile Frederick Baldwin Adams, this Princeton house comes with a notable book collection.

Available for $1,195,000 through Callaway Henderson, this Mid Century house—originally built in 1946—boasts clean lines, a lush, private landscape, and a unique history. The home, situated in Princeton’s Western Section, was previously owned by Frederick Baldwin Adams, the director of the Pierpont Morgan Library, cousin of Franklin Delano Roosevelt, and an avid book collector. The bibliophile constructed an expansive library addition to the home, and left several books and a statue at the property which remain today.

The five-bedroom, five-bath house sits on a heavily-wooded property just shy of an acre. The home is full of authentic Mid-Century architectural charm, and presents an exciting opportunity to renovate a gem. A partially finished basement holds spaces for pool, photography, and wine. Atrium doors off the living room lead to a stone patio in a verdant and very private back yard. 

The home was originally designed by noted Princeton architect Matthew C. Fleming, and was later updated by Pierre Coutin. 

In addition to his book collection, Adams left the statue Saint Joan of Arc by artist Henry Rox on the property. Rox’s works have been shown at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, and Whitney Museum of American Art. 

