This Historic, Secluded Midcentury Home is on the Market for $1.2M

Available for $1,195,000 through Callaway Henderson, this Mid Century house—originally built in 1946—boasts clean lines, a lush, private landscape, and a unique history. The home, situated in Princeton’s Western Section, was previously owned by Frederick Baldwin Adams, the director of the Pierpont Morgan Library, cousin of Franklin Delano Roosevelt, and an avid book collector. The bibliophile constructed an expansive library addition to the home, and left several books and a statue at the property which remain today.

The five-bedroom, five-bath house sits on a heavily-wooded property just shy of an acre. The home is full of authentic Mid-Century architectural charm, and presents an exciting opportunity to renovate a gem. A partially finished basement holds spaces for pool, photography, and wine. Atrium doors off the living room lead to a stone patio in a verdant and very private back yard.