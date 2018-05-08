Mad Men Producer Puts His Pasadena Midcentury Up For Auction Starting at $1.7M

Built in 1957 by Case Study architects Buff, Straub, and Hensman, the Thomson Residence has been widely published as an important example of the architects' early post and beam work. Located in the Poppy Peak Historic District in Pasadena's San Rafael Hills, the striking 1,885-square-foot home is now being auctioned by Deasy Penner via plumBid on Saturday, May 19th, with the starting bid at $1,695,000.

Expansive glazing creates a beautiful flow and a strong integration of indoor/outdoor spaces.

The three-bedroom, three-bath property recently underwent a museum-quality restoration for which it was awarded the 2012 Preservation Award by the City of Pasadena in California.

Double-height ceilings over the open dining area helps to create a nice, airy vibe.

Shop the Look



Virtually every surface has been restored or rebuilt to exacting detail, and the dwelling even features all new systems, including plumbing, electrical, roof, and zoned HVAC. Keep scrolling for a greater glimpse inside this iconic midcentury home.



The open layout flows from the kitchen into the dining and living areas.

The updated kitchen features a Sub-Zero refrigerator and Miele appliances.

A built-in display cabinet adds storage, while also enhancing the authentic midcentury feel.

The feeling of indoor/outdoor living extends to the second floor thanks to the floor-to-ceiling glazing. The beauty of the post and beam construction is particularly sensed at this level.

A look at the office space located on the second level.

The master bedroom has an ensuite bathroom, along with doors that open to the deck.

The master bathroom.

Even the stairway offers beautiful architectural lines.

A second-level terrace overlooks the deck and provides stunning views of the surrounding San Gabriel mountains.

The exterior also has quiet spots for contemplation.

The expansive decks and patios enable indoor/outdoor living and easy entertaining.

A look at the vertical exterior lines of the facade.

The pop of orange as an accent color is picked up in the carport.

The soaring two-story structure at dusk.