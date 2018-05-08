Mad Men Producer Puts His Pasadena Midcentury Up For Auction Starting at $1.7M

The newly remodeled home of producer and director Scott Hornbacher goes on bid Saturday, May 19th, and we have a feeling the auction won't last long.
Built in 1957 by Case Study architects Buff, Straub, and Hensman, the Thomson Residence has been widely published as an important example of the architects' early post and beam work. Located in the Poppy Peak Historic District in Pasadena's San Rafael Hills, the striking 1,885-square-foot home is now being auctioned by Deasy Penner via plumBid on Saturday, May 19th, with the starting bid at $1,695,000.
The three-bedroom, three-bath property recently underwent a museum-quality restoration for which it was awarded the 2012 Preservation Award by the City of Pasadena in California.
Virtually every surface has been restored or rebuilt to exacting detail, and the dwelling even features all new systems, including plumbing, electrical, roof, and zoned HVAC. Keep scrolling for a greater glimpse inside this iconic midcentury home.
1695 Poppy Peak Drive, Pasadena is being sold by Deasy Penner via plumBid on Saturday, May 19th, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. The starting bid is $1,695,000. See the full listing here.
