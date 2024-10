In the living room, a Söderhamn sectional sofa from IKEA joins a Molded Plastic Rocker by Charles and Ray Eames for Herman Miller and a Jøtul F370 stove. The burlap pillows were crafted by Cori out of coffee bean sacks, and the painting is also one of Cori's works. "She has ideas about making stuff that I would never think of," says Craig.