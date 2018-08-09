This Waterfront Hamptons Dream House Just Listed For $18.5M
Nestled at the end of a private cul-de-sac on nearly an acre of pristine waterfront property in Sagaponack, New York, this distinctive, contemporary retreat from the renowned architectural firm Bates Masi + Architects makes a dramatic modern statement.
Juxtaposing elegant, Alaskan cedar siding with broad expanses of glass, the home exudes an effortless and seamless flow between its indoor and outdoor spaces. The 5,000-square-foot, five-bedroom, six-bath home also boasts stunning panoramic views of Sagg Pond, the Atlantic Ocean, and the serene surrounding countryside. This stunning dream property comes at a price, however, as it's asking $18,495,000.
139 Seascape Lane is now being listed for $18,495,000 by Bespoke Real Estate. See the full listing here.
