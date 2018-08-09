This Waterfront Hamptons Dream House Just Listed For $18.5M

Subscribe to Dwell
A very special property in the Hamptons designed by award-winning Bates Masi + Architects hits the market.
Nestled at the end of a private cul-de-sac on nearly an acre of pristine waterfront property in Sagaponack, New York, this distinctive, contemporary retreat from the renowned architectural firm Bates Masi + Architects makes a dramatic modern statement. 

Juxtaposing elegant, Alaskan cedar siding with broad expanses of glass, the home exudes an effortless and seamless flow between its indoor and outdoor spaces. The 5,000-square-foot, five-bedroom, six-bath home also boasts stunning panoramic views of Sagg Pond, the Atlantic Ocean, and the serene surrounding countryside. This stunning dream property comes at a price, however, as it's asking $18,495,000.

The distinctively designed property has a strong connection with its surroundings. Glass-enclosed bridges join the towers, and sliding glass doors seamlessly connect with the outdoor space.

The exterior of the home is layered for privacy and shade. Alaskan cedar siding adds an elegant and dramatic modern touch. 

The minimalist interiors feature European white oak flooring and other high-end, custom finishes.

The expansive open-plan living and dining layout is complemented by a meticulously appointed chef's kitchen.

A double-height entryway features both stairs and an elevator which lead to the elevated main level. The stairway design echoes the exterior siding. 

An expansive outdoor deck features a spacious gunite swimming pool, spa, and pool house with an outdoor shower—all of which add to the home's resort-like feel. 

The view overlooks a glistening pond and the Atlantic Ocean beyond. 

The upper level of the home features a large family room, two guest suites, and a master wing that faces the pond and ocean. 

139 Seascape Lane is now being listed for $18,495,000 by Bespoke Real Estate. See the full listing here

Know of a home for sale or rent that should be featured on Dwell.com? Drop us a line at community@dwell.com.

