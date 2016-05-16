This Family Never Has to Fight About Where Their Next Trip Will Be
By Luke Hopping and Dwell / Photos by Steve Montpetit
An extended clan, separated by business, gathers for holidays at a forested getaway near Sutton, Quebec.

When a Canadian financier's career took him to Asia, far from his parents in Montreal, the two generations laid plans for a vacation house that would bring them together on holidays. For total immersion in each other's company, the retreat, a blackened stack of boxes designed by Les Architectes FABG, is quieted away in the woods around the Vermont border.

The black-lacquered aluminum panels and double-height volumes of this home in southern Quebec, designed by Les Architectes FABG, abstract its scale from the outside.

A covered breezeway frames a view of the pool. The residents use the home during summer and winter equally.

The first floor contains the communal areas, as well as private rooms for the parents on the west end.&nbsp;

The second floor is dedicated to the son, whose bedroom commands an impressive view of Mount Sutton in the distance.&nbsp;

