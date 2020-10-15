The light-filled extension opens out from the narrow hallway that runs through the home from the front door. "I'm from Canada and I worked in Chicago, so I know the work of Frank Lloyd Wright well," says Julia. "One of the interesting theatrical architectural techniques he often used was to design a very low, dark entrance hall so that when you emerge in the main living space, it feels brighter and more dramatic by way of contrast. I already had that dark corridor, and the four-meter-high extension is filled with natural light. I always wanted something magical at the end of the journey."