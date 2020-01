Another important element to the overall design scheme is the incorporation of sculpture, intended to encourage interaction between the landscape and the art. Roundout, 2005, an aluminum piece by Travis Constance, is found amid native grasses, including feathery yellow Nassella tenuissima, which acts “as a nest for the sculpture,” says Wyllie. It is joined by a cotoneaster, a flowering plant with red berries, and a yellow-blooming acacia.