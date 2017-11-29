This Austin Home Was Designed to Showcase a Vintage Car Collection
View Photos
Home Tours

This Austin Home Was Designed to Showcase a Vintage Car Collection

By Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
Austin-based firm Matt Fajkus Architecture designs a two-level garage and residence with a ground-floor space that was built to showcase the owner’s prized collection.

Set on a 10,300-square-foot narrow lot in Austin, Texas, the Autohaus was created to devise a fully functional gallery-like space. With automobile upkeep and display as the starting point, Matt Fajkus Architecture designed an asymmetrical home that's set on a rectangular base with a 20-foot cantilevered second floor to house the living space. 

Cover photo by Charles David Smith

This Austin Home Was Designed to Showcase a Vintage Car Collection - Photo 1 of 20 -
The entire ground floor was left open in order to house the owner's classic cars. The compact living quarters float above—with the second floor shifted forward to allow for a garage with double-height ceilings. On the exterior, the hovering, cantilevered bedchamber creates a traditional carport below.

This Austin Home Was Designed to Showcase a Vintage Car Collection - Photo 2 of 20 -
This Austin Home Was Designed to Showcase a Vintage Car Collection - Photo 3 of 20 -
This Austin Home Was Designed to Showcase a Vintage Car Collection - Photo 4 of 20 -


This Austin Home Was Designed to Showcase a Vintage Car Collection - Photo 5 of 20 -

The cantilever is made possible by the use of 30-by-116-foot steel beams. 

This Austin Home Was Designed to Showcase a Vintage Car Collection - Photo 6 of 20 -

A light-filled stairwell provides physical access between the two volumes. 

This Austin Home Was Designed to Showcase a Vintage Car Collection - Photo 7 of 20 -


This Austin Home Was Designed to Showcase a Vintage Car Collection - Photo 8 of 20 -


This Austin Home Was Designed to Showcase a Vintage Car Collection - Photo 9 of 20 -

The minimalist interiors of the one-bedroom home have a straightforward layout, including a rooftop terrace that sits adjacent to the living area, providing ample space and light for relaxing and entertaining. 

This Austin Home Was Designed to Showcase a Vintage Car Collection - Photo 10 of 20 -


This Austin Home Was Designed to Showcase a Vintage Car Collection - Photo 11 of 20 -

Custom-made, steel-and-glass sliding doors open up the living space to the large rooftop terrace, which is shaded by the surrounding trees and a wooden canopy. The setup enables indoor/outdoor living within the context of an urban setting. 

This Austin Home Was Designed to Showcase a Vintage Car Collection - Photo 12 of 20 -


This Austin Home Was Designed to Showcase a Vintage Car Collection - Photo 13 of 20 -


This Austin Home Was Designed to Showcase a Vintage Car Collection - Photo 14 of 20 -

The master suite is connected to an office nook.

This Austin Home Was Designed to Showcase a Vintage Car Collection - Photo 15 of 20 -


This Austin Home Was Designed to Showcase a Vintage Car Collection - Photo 16 of 20 -

"A collaborative design and construction process was key to the project," explains Matt Fajkus, the architect of record on the project. "This process allowed for greater quality control, high-end craftsmanship, full customization, and immediate installation in order to produce a structure for a unique function and equally unique living experience," he continues.

This Austin Home Was Designed to Showcase a Vintage Car Collection - Photo 17 of 20 -


Architecture Graphic Plans by Matt Fajkus

Autohaus by Matt Fajkus - First Floor

Autohaus by Matt Fajkus - Second Floor

Project Credits:

-Building Size: 4,088 square feet

-Architecture: Matt Fajkus Architecture

-Design team at Matt Fajkus Architecture: Matt Fajkus, AIA, David Birt, AIA, Sarah Wassel, Jooyoung Kim

-Project manager: David Birt

-Builder/General Contractor: Matt Risinger of Risinger & Co.

-Structural Engineering: Justin Billodeau of ARCH Consulting Engineers

-Landscape Design: Tyler Porterfield of Articulated Design

-Sound Engineering: Peter Sanford of AV Smarter Homes

-First-Floor Walls: Richard Rossi of Bautex Systems