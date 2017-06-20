On the Market For $4.5M, This Venice Beach Compound Captures the Essence of Indoor-Outdoor Living
Beach Houses + Garden & Landscapes

By Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
Situated on a sprawling 10,998 square-foot lot—only a mile from the beach and within walking distance to the stores and restaurants of Abbott Kinney and Rose Avenue—this premium indoor-outdoor property helps you enjoy the best of Venice Beach.

Now on the market for $4,495,000 and listed by Campbell Wellman Properties, 1324 Morningside Way is a gorgeous five-bedroom, five-bathroom property with a self-contained, 825-square-foot guesthouse situated on a stunning centrally located private lot in Venice Beach. Originally built in 1956, the home was treated to updates in 2008 by noted Californian architect Dennis Gibbens—who successfully captured the charm and quality of the original Craftsman structure, while creating a unique and spacious contemporary residence with its private backyard compound in the starring role. 

Set back behind mature landscaping, the backyard enclave is centered around a 2,000-square-foot ipe deck which overlooks a sleek 40-foot ozone pool. The deck—which sits adjacent to the open kitchen—sets the stage for the residents to enjoy top-notch outdoor living in a gorgeous, Californian setting.  


The interiors of the 3,200-square-foot main house have been decked out with attention to high-quality construction and first-rate architectural details. The open cook's kitchen features a built-in dining area and breezy outdoor access. 

 Set back behind mature landscaping, the private, enclosed deck also boasts a built-in spa. 

The interiors of the 3,200-square-foot main house have been decked out with attention to high-quality construction and first-rate architectural details. The open cook's kitchen features a built-in dining area and breezy outdoor access. 

Douglas Fir flooring and custom wainscoting and cabinetry have been utilized throughout the main house. 


The children's bedroom features ample storage and a private bath.

Upstairs, there are three bedrooms, customized and spacious closets, a children's bathroom, a family room, and a craft and music room overlooking the yard. The high-ceilinged hallway is brightened by natural light via a skylight which extends over the length of the passage. 


The front of the property has a self-contained, legally-permitted 825-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bath guesthouse with a living room, full kitchen, and private entry. It even has its own landscaped front yard.


The 2,000-square-foot ipe deck off the main house overlooks a sleek 40-foot ozone pool.


This gorgeous five-bedroom, five-bath home is currently listed for $4,495,000 by Campbell Wellman Properties .