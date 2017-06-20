On the Market For $4.5M, This Venice Beach Compound Captures the Essence of Indoor-Outdoor Living

Now on the market for $4,495,000 and listed by Campbell Wellman Properties, 1324 Morningside Way is a gorgeous five-bedroom, five-bathroom property with a self-contained, 825-square-foot guesthouse situated on a stunning centrally located private lot in Venice Beach. Originally built in 1956, the home was treated to updates in 2008 by noted Californian architect Dennis Gibbens—who successfully captured the charm and quality of the original Craftsman structure, while creating a unique and spacious contemporary residence with its private backyard compound in the starring role.

Set back behind mature landscaping, the backyard enclave is centered around a 2,000-square-foot ipe deck which overlooks a sleek 40-foot ozone pool. The deck—which sits adjacent to the open kitchen—sets the stage for the residents to enjoy top-notch outdoor living in a gorgeous, Californian setting.



