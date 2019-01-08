As tiny homes and small spaces continue to grow in popularity, new concepts for outbuildings like guesthouses, greenhouses, and garden sheds have also arisen. Among them is the "she shed," in many ways the female version of a "man cave."

While conceptually the she shed is a space for women that provides solitude, peace, and privacy within a separate, modestly sized outbuilding, in reality they can take a wide range of forms and styles and can be virtually indistinguishable from many other outbuildings. However, they’re typically a few hundred square feet in size, and can be constructed for about $5,000 or more for a prefabricated kit, although if you’re a DIY kind of person that range can come down considerably! We’ve gathered a few of our favorite ideas for modern she sheds and she shed designs that are used as everything from an art studio to home office.

A Bright and Cozy Sewing Shed