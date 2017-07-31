This Expansive Beachside Home on Mexico's Pacific Coast Puts a Modern Spin on Tradition

Situated on a secluded segment of coastline in Guerrero, Mexico, Casa en el Pacifico (House on the Pacific Coast) is a sleek modern version of the traditional Mexican palapa (beach house). Designed by Bernardi + Peschard Arquitectura—Alejandro Bernardi and Beatriz Peschard's Mexico City-based architecture firm—the home is actually more of a mini-village with separate structures that unfold into a beach villa complex.

The starting point for the design is a large central pavilion that's used as a living/dining area. Set close to the sea, this common space is larger than the other pavilions and serves as the heart of the complex. It's open and breezy with 33-foot-high ceilings and a grand view of a private beach.

The smaller pavilions are nestled in the landscape and connected by a path that's made from cut tree trunks—a layout which extends a sense of privacy from the public space. The concept of having a series of independent pavilions differs from the massive home constructions that are prevalent in the area, making the design of the complex even more unique.

The home's neutral and natural material palette showcases local parota wood and rough-cut stone, which juxtaposes with poured concrete that's been mixed with local dirt to give it a warm earthy glow—integrating the home into its lush beachside setting.

Here, we take a tour of this extraordinary property.