Architect Anssi Lassila de-signed House Riihi to run on Control Intelligence’s Talomat system, which enables the build-ings to be powered by battery. “Often, we don’t know that there has been a power outage,” says resident Petri Mäkelä, “since the lights haven’t even flickered.” By designing the automation system and the house simultaneously, Lassila had maximum control over its integration.