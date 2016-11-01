Act Like Italian Nobility in This Nearly $5 Million Apartment

When a home is located between the Barcaroli and Fuseri canals in Venice, one can only imagine making a grand entrance there when arriving by boat. So for the person looking to live like Ocean's 11, Concierge Auctions has organized an apartment in the Palazzo Molin to be sold at auction on November 17th, 2016 for €4,500,000. The building is articulated with details from the era. A coat of arms from the Molin family hangs above the entrance and bas-relief sculptures are integrated into the main facade.

While the exterior is preserved, the interiors are modernized to accommodate the almost 7,000-square-foot space. Double-height ceilings show off the exposed beams and the long space leads out to a terrace for views of the water. The mix of Moorish-influenced windows and gallery-like walls highlight the contrast between the past and the present.