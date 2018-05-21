This Amphibious Tiny Camper Tackles Land and Sea For Just $20K

Taking your holiday adventure from the open road to the sea is now easier than ever thanks to Sealander, a tiny amphibious camper that starts right under $20,000. A feat of German engineering and production, this adventure vehicle boasts beauty and function with its sleek lightweight shell primed for relaxed outings on the lake, or luxurious camping beneath the stars.

Developed by Daniel Straub, the Sealander combines the German entrepreneur’s love of the outdoors with his background in industrial design.

Weighing in at approximately 1,100 pounds, the Sealander is light enough to tow by car, and can easily also float on water thanks to its monocoque shell made from glass-fiber reinforced plastic. The Sealander chassis is entirely galvanized and waterproof with sealed wheel hubs encased in oil.

The optional cooking module comes with a single-flame spirit cooker station, while the wash module is equipped with a stainless steel sink, glass cover plate, tap with water pump, as well as a 13-liter fresh-water tank and 16-liter tank for waste water.

Inside, the caravan melds modern and traditional elements, such as high-grade steel with wood and leather for a touch of warmth.

Each Sealander can be customized to the user's preference, from add-on speakers to an on-board shower and toilet.

The interior accommodates up to six in the two benches that transform into a spacious bed. Built-in storage is hidden beneath the seats.

The Sealander motor reaches speeds of up to 5.6mph on water for comfortable cruising.

When transitioning from shore to water, users only need to attach an outboard engine to the back of the Sealander before setting sail. And the best part? No boating license is needed to operate this boat-like vehicle.

The stainless steel ladder doubles as a helpful staircase for entering the chassis on land, as well as a railing in water.

The Sealander is fully customizable with a suite of materials and colors to choose from. Those looking to get the most use from their unit may want to consider add-on features including a bathroom, cooler, and a kitchen unit, complete with a stainless steel wash-and-cooking module.

The Sealander features 13-inch steel rims with 185/55 tires.

Large acrylic windows provide expansive views of the outdoors.

The rooftop, made of polyester and reinforced fiberglass, retracts to bring the sky indoors.