This Amphibious Tiny Camper Tackles Land and Sea For Just $20K
Taking your holiday adventure from the open road to the sea is now easier than ever thanks to Sealander, a tiny amphibious camper that starts right under $20,000.
A feat of German engineering and production, this adventure vehicle boasts beauty and function with its sleek lightweight shell primed for relaxed outings on the lake, or luxurious camping beneath the stars.
Weighing in at approximately 1,100 pounds, the Sealander is light enough to tow by car, and can easily also float on water thanks to its monocoque shell made from glass-fiber reinforced plastic. The Sealander chassis is entirely galvanized and waterproof with sealed wheel hubs encased in oil.
Inside, the caravan melds modern and traditional elements, such as high-grade steel with wood and leather for a touch of warmth.
The interior accommodates up to six in the two benches that transform into a spacious bed. Built-in storage is hidden beneath the seats.
When transitioning from shore to water, users only need to attach an outboard engine to the back of the Sealander before setting sail. And the best part? No boating license is needed to operate this boat-like vehicle.
The Sealander is fully customizable with a suite of materials and colors to choose from. Those looking to get the most use from their unit may want to consider add-on features including a bathroom, cooler, and a kitchen unit, complete with a stainless steel wash-and-cooking module.
Interested in setting sail on a Sealander? The German company now sells internationally and offers rental services around Europe. Check their site to learn more.
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.